Sarah McLeod Purchases 282,581 Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) insider Sarah McLeod acquired 282,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £5,651.62 ($7,060.99).

Deltic Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:DELT opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £32.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31. Deltic Energy Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.38 ($0.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.57.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.