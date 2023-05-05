Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.83.

SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

