Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 764,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,311,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,906,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 69,962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,608,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

