Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 13.1%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 432,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 571,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schrödinger by 733.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

