Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Donoghue Forlines LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 534,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

