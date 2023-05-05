Scotiabank Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$121.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRBZF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $74.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $81.80.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

