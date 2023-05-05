Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.2 %

SMG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 936,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.