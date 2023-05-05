Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $18.83 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

