Secret (SIE) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $3,651.28 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00137268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00067273 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00558359 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,366.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.