Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Select Medical Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of SEM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.75. 1,790,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Select Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 200,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

