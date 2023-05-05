Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Medical Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

