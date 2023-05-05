Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SIGI opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group
In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.