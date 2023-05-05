Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of SIGI opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

