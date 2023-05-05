Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.10. 361,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

