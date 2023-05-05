Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SGOV remained flat at $100.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,072. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.