Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,072. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

