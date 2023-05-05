Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $392,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

