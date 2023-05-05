Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $831,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

