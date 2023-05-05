Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 771,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,291. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

