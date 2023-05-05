Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.8 %

United Rentals stock traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.78. The stock had a trading volume of 236,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,094. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

