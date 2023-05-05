Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,315 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.67. 12,637,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,957,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

