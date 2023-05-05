Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.57. The company had a trading volume of 73,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.65 and its 200-day moving average is $348.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.