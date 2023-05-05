Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 885,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 142,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 865,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,334. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $408.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

