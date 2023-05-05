Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $994,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.21. 794,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

