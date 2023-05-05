Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,509. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

