Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $10.89. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 181,663 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

