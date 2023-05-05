Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.17. 393,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 466,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.