Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Down 9.8%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 242,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 90,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 42.24%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.