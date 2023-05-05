Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 44.4 %

SRTS opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

