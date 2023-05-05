Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

SQNS opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 297.62% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.