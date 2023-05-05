ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.68. 215,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

