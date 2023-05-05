Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,761. The company has a market cap of $276.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

