Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 476,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 23,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,682. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.