Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 27.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $56,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.09. 1,194,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average of $297.60.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

