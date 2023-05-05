SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $946.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $959.80.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SGS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.