Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 926,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack Company Profile

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

