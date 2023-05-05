Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shake Shack Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 716,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

