Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 36,615,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,867,596. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

