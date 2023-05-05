Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SHOP stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

