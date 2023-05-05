Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

SHOP traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,747,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,432. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

