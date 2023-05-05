Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $67.00 at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,871,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

