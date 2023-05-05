Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 19,926,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

