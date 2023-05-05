Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.