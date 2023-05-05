Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

