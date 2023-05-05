Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

In other news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,290.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. FMR LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.