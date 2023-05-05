Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $761.00 and last traded at $761.00. Approximately 149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.00.
Siegfried Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.20.
About Siegfried
Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.
