Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,833,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,113,457. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day moving average is $291.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

