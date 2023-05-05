Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 704 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $796,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $661,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ELV traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $463.04. 307,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,578. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.