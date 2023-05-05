Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.92. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1 year low of $386.40 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.27.

Zurich Insurance Group Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

