Sierra Capital LLC Has $150,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,535.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $320.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

