Sierra Capital LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,009 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

