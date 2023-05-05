Sierra Capital LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 86,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 738,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,868. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

