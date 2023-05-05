Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 11,078 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,738,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,251,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779,723. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.